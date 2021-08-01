STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virudhunagar: Man’s baby-swapping claims proven false

The girl with deformities in hands, feet, throat and nasal region was born to the couple Subbulakshmi (26) and Sangili (38) at Virudhunagar Government Headquarters Hospital on July 8.   

Published: 01st August 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The DNA tests carried out on a husband-wife duo and a baby girl have put to rest the claims of the man that the newborn was swapped at Virudhunagar Government Headquarters Hospital. However, sources said that the man has refused to receive the baby and, instead, signed an agreement to hand the child over to an adoption agency. 

Speaking to TNIE, Dean of Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital, J Sangumani, said that the sealed envelope with the DNA results was opened in the presence of the couple, lawyers, police and other officials. “The DNA results are matching. But the father refused to accept the baby,” he said. 

Sources said that Sangili, who arrived at the hospital one-and-a-half hours after the delivery, claimed that his mother-in-law who was waiting outside the operation theatre during the delivery was told by the hospital staff that the newborn was a boy. However, the doctors, staff nurse on duty as well as the dean had refuted the child-swapping allegations. 

Sangili had submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police M Manohar seeking a DNA test. 

