CM M K Stalin congratulates PV Sindhu on her bromze medal win in Olympics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated PV Sindhu for winning the second medal for India (bronze) at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

In his message, Stalin said “Congratulations and felicitations to PV Sindhu for her great performance in winning bronze in badminton. Wishing her to bag more medals in future for the nation.” Shuttler PV Sindhu defeated China’s He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 and created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.