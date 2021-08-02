Five-tier security for President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police have deployed five-tier security apparatus involving 5,000 police personnel for the President of India Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Chennai on Monday. Security would be beefed up at Chennai airport, Raj Bhavan, chief secretariat complex and legislative assembly hall.

Personnel from Greater Chennai Police, Traffic police, Commando force, and Tamil Nadu Special Police force would be part of the security apparatus. President Kovind would participate in the centenary celebrations of Tamil Nadu assembly in the evening and unveil a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi within the Assembly Hall at Fort St George. Following this, the president would leave for Raj Bhavan, where he would be spending the night. On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind would be flying to The Nilgiris.