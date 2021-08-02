STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Human trafficking cases under-reported in TN, say activists

The figures pertaining to TN show a sharp decline in the number of cases registered since 2016, but activists say that the anti-human trafficking unit, which was set up in 2009, has become dormant.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Trafficking
By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE: There is a wide gulf between National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures and reality with regard to cases of trafficking of women and children. The figures pertaining to Tamil Nadu show a sharp decline in the number of cases registered since 2016, but activists dispute claims that trafficking has reduced in the State, and say that the anti-human trafficking unit, which was set up in 2009, has become dormant.

According to NCRB, 9,564, 10,403 and 11,280 women were reported as missing in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively, A total of 4,196, 4,271 and 4,519 children went missing during the same period. Whereas, a total of 577 cases were registered in 2015 and 434 in 2016. The number fell to 13 in 2017, 8 in 2018 and 16 in 2019.

This difference is because public and even enforcement agencies are not fully aware of the sections under which cases are booked in such crimes, said P Bala Murugan of Tamil Nadu Alliance, an umbrella organisation of civil society organizations working in the textile sector.

The Supreme Court while hearing a case in 2013 directed police that cases of missing children should be treated as abduction or trafficking until proven otherwise, Balamurugan said adding that was yet to become a reality.

After the IPC was amended in 2013 and trafficking cases were filed under section 370, police faced difficulties, including victims not coming to trial, changing testimony and lack of coordination with other State police, which resulted in slump in filing of trafficking cases, the activist said.

“There is a lack of awareness among the public as well as police officers about Section 370 of the IPC under which trafficking cases are registered. Thousands of children are rescued in railway stations every year, but only a handful of trafficking cases are registered. In many cases, thorough investigation is not done to identify the perpetrators,” he said.

A Devaneyan, a child rights’ activist from Thozhamai Trust, said that until people are made aware of Section 370 of IPC or an exclusive legislation on trafficking is brought in, the number of cases registered will continue to be minimal.

Rehabilitation

The lacuna in Section 370 of the IPC is that it does not address rehabilitation of rescued persons. “Currently, funds for rehabilitation are provided through the Victim Compensation Fund. Not even 100 victims have been awarded compensation from 2012 to 2019. In 19 States, out of the total allocation of Rs 544.53 crore, only Rs 128.27 crore has been utilised, said Bala Murugan.

New Bill offers hope

It is in this background that The Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care & Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021, introduced in the winter session of Parliament, offers hope. The Bill proposes a common law to address all forms of human trafficking — sexual exploitation, forced labour, slavery and servitude, trafficking of human organs.

V Ramaraj, Member of Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has urged the Union government to include members of NCPCR and SCPCR in the national and state-level Anti-trafficking committees that would be constituted under the law.

Senior police officers, however, maintain that trafficking cases are registered if there is preliminary evidence. A majority of missing children are traced and trafficking cases can be registered only if there is a commercial angle, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
human trafficking Anti-human trafficking unit rehabilitation
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp