No plans to demolish Pennycuick Memorial: Minister for Public Works department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works department EV Velu on Sunday denied allegations from the AIADMK that the proposed Kalaignar Memorial Library will be built after demolishing the memorial of John Pennycuick, the British architect who constructed Periyar dam. Velu in a statement said the site identified for building the library is PWD quarters for engineers of the Water Resource department.

“It’s baseless to say that Pennycuick resided in the PWD buildings during his tenure,” said the Minister. According to Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar, Pennycuick was born on January 15th, 1841 and passed away on March 9, 1911.

“The proposed PWD premises were built in 1913. There is no evidence to the claim that Pennycuick stayed in the PWD building,” said Velu. Accusing AIADMK co-oordinator OPS and Leader of Opposition EPS of spreading canards against DMK government, Velu said AIADMK’s accusation is false. He charged that AIADMK was trying to halt efforts to build a library in Madurai.