STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No plans to demolish Pennycuick Memorial: Minister for Public Works department

Accusing AIADMK co-oordinator OPS and Leader of Opposition EPS of spreading canards against DMK government, Velu said AIADMK’s accusation is false.

Published: 02nd August 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

TN Public Works Department Minister EV Velu

TN Public Works Department Minister EV Velu (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works department EV Velu on Sunday denied allegations from the AIADMK that the proposed Kalaignar Memorial Library will be built after demolishing the memorial of John Pennycuick, the British architect who constructed Periyar dam. Velu in a statement said the site identified for building the library is PWD quarters for engineers of the Water Resource department.

“It’s baseless to say that Pennycuick resided in the PWD buildings during his tenure,” said the Minister. According to Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar, Pennycuick was born on January 15th, 1841 and passed away on March 9, 1911.

“The proposed PWD premises were built in 1913. There is no evidence to the claim that Pennycuick stayed in the PWD building,” said Velu. Accusing AIADMK co-oordinator OPS and Leader of Opposition EPS of spreading canards against DMK government, Velu said AIADMK’s accusation is false. He charged that AIADMK was trying to halt efforts to build a library in Madurai. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV Velu
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp