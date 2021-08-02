Puducherry: Covid lockdown extended with more relaxations

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The lockdown has been extended in the Union Territory till August 15 with a few more relaxations, including opening of bars and theatres with fifty per cent occupancy. Night curfew will continue till August 15. Subsequent to the new order, bars were opened here, but theatres remained shut.

The previous order had allowed shops to be open from 9 am to 9 pm, with fruit and vegetable shops having been allowed to be open from 5 am. Hotels can function with 50 per cent dining capacity.

Private and government public transportation services like buses, autorickshaws, and taxies can be operated till 9 pm. While attendee numbers for funerals remain at 20, up to 100 people can now attend marriages. Cinemas can function with 50 per cent occupancy till 9 pm.

The order also asked businesses to get their staff vaccinated. In a separate order, the government issued guidelines for cinemas, which are closed since April 12, 2021. Staff should be vaccinated, and masks and social distancing should be enforced. The entire premises should be sanitised after every show. Thermal screening and sanitiser should be arranged. Crowding should be prevented.

Digital or no-contact transactions should be implemented for verification, payments for tickets, and sales of food and beverages. Ticket counter should be opened throughout the day and advance booking should be allowed. Instructions regarding precautions of Covid should be given to staff. Covid vaccination awareness message should be printed on all tickets.

CPWD instructions should be followed for air-conditioning and ventilation. Show timing in cinema halls should be staggered to ensure that intervals of different shows do not occur simultaneously. Customers should be encouraged to use applications or other methods to order food as much as possible. Multiple counters should be opened and safe disposal of food and beverage waste should be ensured.