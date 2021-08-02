Separate budget for agriculture, says CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that a separate budget for agriculture would be presented this year. The move, a first in the State, is aimed at increasing agricultural output and protecting farmers’ interests. Presentation of a separate agricultural budget was one of the DMK’s election promises, the chief minister said in a statement here.

He has directed officials concerned to prepare schemes to increase agricultural output and farmers’ income in consultation with farmers’ associations and other stakeholders. The chief minister added that views of business lobby bodies, MSMEs, experts of various industries, industrialists, and others should be considered before finalising the general annual budget, the statement said.