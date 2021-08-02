Tamil Nadu: Wall constructed to prevent entry of people from SC community, demolished

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 10-ft tall wall which was constructed by a realtor allegedly to prevent the entry of members of the Scheduled Caste community was demolished on Sunday, after people petitioned the Collector that it prevented them from using two paths that were used for a long time.

Sources said the 300-metre-long wall was constructed seven years ago along the first resident colony to prevent residents of Kondasamy Nagar at Pannimadai Panchayat from using the other side.

A resident, seeking anonymity, said that despite repeated complaints to the panchayat administration, no action was taken. On Saturday, cadre of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, along with the residents belonging to the Scheduled Caste, petitioned the Collector, following which an investigation was ordered.

Coimbatore North Revenue Division officials demolished the wall at two places 23 metres and 55 metres — in order to facilitate the public paths. Also, officials ordered the land owner to demolish the remaining portion of the wall.

