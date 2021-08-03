Finish trial in sexual harassment case against ex-special DGP by Dec 20: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Villupuram trial court, hearing the sexual harassment case registered against a former special DGP and a Superintendent of Police, to conduct the trial on a daily basis and complete it on or before December 20.

“The effectiveness of the criminal justice system largely depends upon the completion of the proceedings at the earliest and a certainty of either punishment or acquittal, as the case may be, of the accused persons,” said Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and was closely monitoring the case.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram informed the court that the State government had granted sanction to initiate prosecution against the special DGP for allegedly sexually harassing a woman IPS officer, and an SP for trying to stop her from lodging a complaint against the special DGP.

The CB-CID had filed a 400-page chargesheet before the Villupuram chief judicial magistrate on July 29. This apart, the DGP (CB-CID) also recommended the Home Secretary to initiate departmental action against the two accused officers and four other IPS officers for trying to persuade the victim against filing the complaint.

The investigating officer, who was also present at the virtual hearing, informed the court that no substantial material was available to implicate any other officer in the offence. The CB-CID and the State filed separate status reports informing the court that they had examined 122 witnesses and collected 72 documents before filing the final report.

The final report has been filed against the special DGP for offences under Sections 354 (use of criminal force against woman), 354A (2) (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) read with 109 (abetment) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998, they said. As far as the SP is concerned, he was charged for offences under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of IPC, the CB-CID said.