STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Finish trial in sexual harassment case against ex-special DGP by Dec 20: Madras HC

Villupuram court hearing sexual harassment case directed to conduct trial on daily basis 

Published: 03rd August 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Villupuram trial court, hearing the sexual harassment case registered against a former special DGP and a Superintendent of Police, to conduct the trial on a daily basis and complete it on or before December 20. 

“The effectiveness of the criminal justice system largely depends upon the completion of the proceedings at the earliest and a certainty of either punishment or acquittal, as the case may be, of the accused persons,” said Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and was closely monitoring the case.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram informed the court that the State government had granted sanction to initiate prosecution against the special DGP for allegedly sexually harassing a woman IPS officer, and an SP for trying to stop her from lodging a complaint against the special DGP.

The CB-CID had filed a 400-page chargesheet before the Villupuram chief judicial magistrate on July 29. This apart, the DGP (CB-CID) also recommended the Home Secretary to initiate departmental action against the two accused officers and four other IPS officers for trying to persuade the victim against filing the complaint.

The investigating officer, who was also present at the virtual hearing, informed the court that no substantial material was available to implicate any other officer in the offence. The CB-CID and the State filed separate status reports informing the court that they had examined 122 witnesses and collected 72 documents before filing the final report.

The final report has been filed against the special DGP for offences under Sections 354 (use of criminal force against woman), 354A (2) (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) read with 109 (abetment) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998, they said. As far as the SP is concerned, he was charged for offences under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of IPC, the CB-CID said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court sexual harassment
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp