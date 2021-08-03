Male bus passengers being fleeced by State Transport Corporation: Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday condemned the State government for allegedly collecting excess fare from male passengers on buses operated by State-run transport corporation.

In a press statement, Panneerselvam said that in some areas, male passengers are made to pay exorbitant fares to compensate for the loss due to providing free travel to women passengers. He added that buses originating from the Thiruvallur bus stand allowed women passengers to travel free of cost on rural busses too, though Chief Minister MK Stalin only ordered for free rides for them on town busses. He urged Stalin to intervene and stop the collection of excess fare from male passengers.