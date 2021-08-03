MK Stalin to chair Cabinet meet on August 4
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair the State Cabinet meeting on August 4. The Cabinet is likely to give its approval for the new schemes and projects to be announced as part of the revised budget for 2021-22, which is expected soon. The Cabinet may also discuss the first budget for the Agriculture department as well as the white paper on the State finances, which is to be released ahead of the revised budget.