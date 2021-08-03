No proposal being considered to bifurcate Tamil Nadu, clarifies Centre in Lok Sabha

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government on Tuesday put a full stop to the recent speculation about bifurcation of Tamil Nadu by informing the Lok Sabha that no such proposal is under consideration.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai clarified this in his written reply to the queries raised by MPs TR Paarivendhar and S Ramalingam.

The MPs from Tamil Nadu asked whether the government has any proposal to bifurcate any state in the country including Tamil Nadu and if so, sought the reasons, purpose and motive for such bifurcation. They also asked whether the government has received any demand from any individual or organisation to bifurcate any state in the country including Tamil Nadu and if so, the time by which the bifurcation is proposed to be made.

Responding, the Union Minister said, "Demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for creation of new states. Creation of a new state has wide ramifications and direct bearing on the federal polity of our country. The government moves on the matter of formation of new states after taking into consideration all relevant factors. Presently, no such proposal is under consideration."

Recently, there was speculation in some quarters in Tamil Nadu about the possibility of creating a new Union territory called Kongu Nadu. The rumours originated after a profile of Union Minister L Murugan released ahead of his taking oath mentioned that he hails from Kongu Nadu.

Following this, some BJP supporters started a campaign on social media over the creation of Kongu Nadu, specifying the borders of the new Union territory, its capital and temples and other important places in it. However, political parties in Tamil Nadu came down heavily on such a move. Later, the BJP too officially said the party did not support the idea.