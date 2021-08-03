STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No proposal being considered to bifurcate Tamil Nadu, clarifies Centre in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai clarified this in his written reply to the queries raised by MPs TR Paarivendhar and S Ramalingam

Published: 03rd August 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha.

Two MPs from Tamil Nadu asked whether the government has any proposal to bifurcate any state in the country including TN (File photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government on Tuesday put a full stop to the recent speculation about bifurcation of Tamil Nadu by informing the Lok Sabha that no such proposal is under consideration.  

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai clarified this in his written reply to the queries raised by MPs TR Paarivendhar and S Ramalingam.

The MPs from Tamil Nadu asked whether the government has any proposal to bifurcate any state in the country including Tamil Nadu and if so, sought the reasons, purpose and motive for such bifurcation.  They also asked whether the government has received any demand from any individual or organisation to bifurcate any state in the country including Tamil Nadu and if so, the time by which the bifurcation is proposed to be made.

Responding, the Union Minister said, "Demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for creation of new states. Creation of a new state has wide ramifications and direct bearing on the federal polity of our country. The government moves on the matter of formation of new states after taking into consideration all relevant factors. Presently, no such proposal is under consideration."

Recently, there was speculation in some quarters in Tamil Nadu about the possibility of creating a new Union territory called Kongu Nadu. The rumours originated after a profile of Union Minister L Murugan released ahead of his taking oath mentioned that he hails from Kongu Nadu.

Following this, some BJP supporters started a campaign on social media over the creation of Kongu Nadu, specifying the borders of the new Union territory, its capital and temples and other important places in it. However, political parties in Tamil Nadu came down heavily on such a move. Later, the BJP too officially said the party did not support the idea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nityanand Rai Kongu Nadu
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp