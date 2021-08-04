4,049 arrested for smuggling gutka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TN police have seized banned gutka products worth `6.04 crore and arrested 4,049 people in the last one week, a release from DGP office said. Besides, eight two-wheelers, seven cars, five vans, and three lorries have also been seized from across the State. The police have urged the public to write to dgp@tn.gov.in to flag incidents of gutka sales.