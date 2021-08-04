Come to the rescue of tapioca growers: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Tuesday urged the State government to come to rescue of the tapioca-growing farmers who have been affected by mealybug menace in 10 districts - Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ariyalur and Perambalur. “The State government should send Agriculture department officials immediately to these areas,” Palaniswami said.