Homage paid to Dheeran Chinnamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and ministers paid homage to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai by garlanding his statue at Guindy, to mark the late leader’s 216th death anniversary.

In his message, the Chief Minister said when the DMK was part of the UPA government, a commemorative stamp in honour of Chinnamlai was released on July 31, 2005.

Chinnamalai remained a nightmare for Britishers till his last moment. The late leader was of the view that the tax money should be spent for the poor and the DMK government would continue to function on the path shown by him.