Job for grandson of Tamil scholar Maraimalai Adigal

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, announced that the job of P Sivakumar, grandson of Tamil savant Maraimalai Adigal, working as an office assistant on consolidated payment in the International Institute of Tamil Studies, would be regularised.

An official release here said Marai Pachaiyappan, son of Maraimalai Adigal and father of Sivakumar is reeling under poverty and could not pay the dues for maintenance charge to his rented house of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

On knowing this, the Chief Minister waived the charges due till date and exempted Pachaiyappan from this payment for a lifetime. The CM also announced the regularisation of the job for his son Kumar. The official release recalled that in 1997, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi nationalised the complete works of Maraimalai Adigal and gave Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the family of Maraimalai Adigal.