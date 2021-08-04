Man held for sexually assaulting, impregnating grand-daughter in Kallakurichi

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: A 70-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter. The police also arrested one woman for aiding him, and are searching for another. The three have been booked under the POCSO Act.

According to police sources, Nila* (15) and her brother have been staying with their grandfather at Sellangkuppam near Tirukoilur, after their mother died a decade back and father deserted them. Village administrative officer, Vimal, recently received information that the girl had given birth to a child, who died soon after. Sources said it was learnt that the body of the child was thrown into the river by the girl's grandfather and a relative.

Sources added that the VAO filed a complaint at the Tirukoilur All Women Police Station. Police said that the girl had been sexually assaulted by her grandfather for three years and was threatened not to tell anyone. As the child had been at home during the lockdown, no one noticed when she got pregnant. When she went into labour on July 30, a woman relative allegedly took her to the house of a retired nurse in Mannampoondi village for her delivery. Police are investigating whether the child died of natural causes or was murdered. They are trying to find the body to conduct an autopsy.

Meanwhile the child has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. Sources added that the accused is an active functionary of a political party.