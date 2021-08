By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday accused Tamil Nadu BJP of double standards on Mekedatu dam issue. He said,” I have played double roles in more than 25 films. So, I can identify when somebody plays a double role."

Tamil Nadu BJP’s protest against Karnataka government on the Mekedatu issue is one such act. Both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka units of BJP are puppets in the hands of the Union government.