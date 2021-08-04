STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pondicherry University seeks additional land for extension of campus in Karaikal, Mahe

In response to the representation made by Vice Chancellor Prof. Gurmeet Singh, the Lieutenant Governor Tamlisai Soundararajan agreed to look into the matter expeditiously and positively

Pondicherry University

Pondicherry University. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University Prof. Gurmeet Singh called on Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas seeking allotment of additional land for the university’s Karaikal and Mahe campuses.

According to a release from the university, the Vice Chancellor urged the government to expedite the process of allocation of land of about 10 to 15 acres in addition to the already allocated land of 5 acres for the establishment of an exclusive campus of Pondicherry University at Karaikal. He also sought allocation of a portion of existing land of three acres behind the campus of Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Karaikal, for construction of two hostels for boys and girls, which would benefit the student community.

Further, two pieces of land of eight acres opposite the JIPMER Extension campus near the bypass road at Karaikal were sought to enable Pondicherry University to establish the Pondicherry University Community College and Staff Quarters, Common Facilities for the Pondicherry University Community College Campus at Karaikal.

For Mahe, the VC sought to expedite the process of transferring the allotted land of more than two acres at Chalakkara Revenue Village for the establishment of Pondicherry University Community College, Mahe Centre.

In response to the representation made by Prof. Gurmeet Singh on behalf of Pondicherry University on the above three proposals, the Lieutenant Governor agreed to look into the matter expeditiously and positively in the interest of the university and for the betterment of education in the Union territory.

Further, Prof. Gurmeet Singh invited Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Chief Rector of Pondicherry University, to inaugurate the Indoor Stadium built at Pondicherry University later this month. In response to the invitation, the Lt Governor agreed to inaugurate the stadium.

Dr S Balakrishnan, Director (Studies, Educational Innovation and Rural Reconstruction), and Dr B Chithra, Registrar, Pondicherry University, accompanied the Vice Chancellor and discussed the above proposals with the Lieutenant Governor. They presented the details of the proposals for the allocation and transfer of land to Pondicherry University by the Puducherry government.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasised that the Puducherry government will extend full cooperation to Pondicherry University for making the Union territory an hub for education and simultaneously making it one of the best universities in the country in all spheres.

