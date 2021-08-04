STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rivaldo operation: TN officials say jumbo healthy, early warning system to be installed

The forest department is planning to install an early warning system in Sigur area, which would alert the field staff when any wild elephant is approaching villages

Published: 04th August 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rivaldo steps into the wild after spending three months in kraal | express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the elephant Rivaldo has given the Tamil Nadu forest department sleepless nights after being returned to the forest, officials said the situation was under control on Wednesday. The elephant was successfully kept inside the forest and prevented from venturing into nearby human settlements.

Rivaldo was taken out of the kraal and released in Chikala in Theppakadu forest range of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Monday afternoon. Initially, the elephant moved northwards towards Bandipur National Park but later turned back and headed towards his familiar territory of Sigur plateau.

For the whole of Wednesday, Rivaldo was spotted in the forest close to Bokkapuram, Mavanalla and Masinagudi villages, located inside MTR. The forest officials, anti-poaching watchers and volunteers from local NGOs like Indian Project for Wildlife and Nature (IPAN) have continuously engaged with villagers asking them not to feed the animal.

ALSO READ: Tusker Rivaldo back in Masinagudi, forest dept rules out putting him in kraal

Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj told The New Indian Express that Rivaldo is healthy and foraging on natural fodder like any other wild elephant. "Both Chikala, where he was released, and the Sigur plateau are part of Rivaldo's home range. We cannot stop him from entering Sigur. What can be done is to mitigate the man-elephant conflict in the area by introducing best wildlife management practices and sensitising people. I have ordered the MTR officials to dismantle Rivaldo's kraal in Vazhaithottam."

Early warning system to be installed

The forest department is planning to install an early warning system in Sigur area, which would alert the field staff when any wild elephant is approaching villages. "It's not just Rivaldo. There
are five other tuskers who make Sigur their home. We are stationing two kumkis in Masinagudi and increasing the number of anti-poaching waters and anti-depredation squads to keep a tight vigil on Rivaldo and others," Niraj said.

Meanwhile, MTR officials said because there are some data gaps in receiving satellite signals through a radio collar fitted on Rivaldo to the control room set up in Theppakadu, there is a proposal to have
an additional control room in Masinagudi. Also, a few radio frequency receivers will be installed on tree tops to help better tracking of Rivaldo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rivaldo Elephant
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp