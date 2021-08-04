Stalin condemns attacks on TN fishermen by Lankan Navy, urges Centre to find solution

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the Sri Lankan Navy's recent attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen near Kodiyakarai, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to find a solution to the issue immediately.

The Chief Minister, in his letter to the External Affairs Minister, requested the latter to exert pressure on the Lankan government not to resort to violence against Indian fishermen and to stop damaging their fishing nets. "Also, a permanent political solution should be arrived at on this issue which impacts the livelihood of thousands of Indian fishermen," he added.

Referring to the Lankan Navy opening fire on Tamil Nadu fishermen who were fishing in a registered boat near Kodiyakarai on August 1, Stalin said Kalaiselvan, a fisherman, suffered head injuries in the firing and was being treated at Nagapattinam government hospital while nine other fishermen escaped fortunately.

"Unleashing violence on our fishermen without following international laws and practices is condemnable. We cannot remain a blind spectator to these attacks and we should find a solution to this issue immediately," the Chief Minister said.

Stalin also said this attack had caused huge unrest among the people living in coastal areas. "It is our duty to ensure that the Lankan Navy adheres to international laws and to protect the lives of fishermen and their equipment," he added.