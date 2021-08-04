Tamil Nadu Cabinet gives nod to 7.5% quota for govt school students in professional courses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday decided to extend 7.5 percent reservation to government school students in professional courses. A legislation to this effect would be introduced during the ensuing budget session.

The previous AIADMK government had already extended 7.5 percent reservation to government school students in medical courses, based on the recommendation of the commission headed by retired judge D Murugesan.

The Cabinet also approved presenting a separate budget for the agricuture department from this year and this will be presented during the ensuing budget session.