TN sending samples for genome sequencing: Health minister

Published: 04th August 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inagurating the breastfeeding room at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, in Chennai on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State has collected samples from Covid cluster cases and sent them to the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine, Bengaluru for genome sequencing, to learn about the coronavirus variants in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said, adding that samples are regularly being sent for genome sequencing.

So far, only 10 cases of the Delta Plus variant have been reported in Tamil Nadu. Among the children at an orphanage in Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram, 32 were recently found to have the Delta variant. Officials are monitoring these children though they have recovered, the Health Minister said.

Speaking to reporters at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after inaugurating a breastfeeding room, he said such facilities would be inaugurated at all government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals. The Health department will also inaugurate 12 more breastmilk banks this year, each at the cost of Rs 12 lakh, with support from the Central government, Subramanian said. There are already 24 such facilities.

World Breastfeeding Week is observed from August 1-7 every year to raise awareness on breastfeeding. Participating at a breastfeeding awareness event at the RGGGH, the Health minister said that of the 12 breastmilk banks to be set up, seven will be at government medical college hospitals and five at district headquarters hospitals.

The minister asserted that Tamil Nadu is prepared to handle a possible third wave of the Covid outbreak, and is receiving predictions and suggestions on the same from experts. Based on experts’ predictions that more children would be affected during the third wave, the State has made arrangements accordingly, and opened exclusive Covid paediatric wards in all government hospitals, Subramanian said.

He emphasised that people coming to Tamil Nadu from Kerala from August 5 onwards will have to carry RT-PCR negative certificates showing that they are fully vaccinated. 

