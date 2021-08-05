20 transwomen join CPM in Mayilai

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Inspired by CPM’s support and ideologies, 20 transwomen joined the party at the office on Kama Rajar Road on Wednesday. A new wing was formed with ‘Comrade’ K Kalai Selvi (29) as secretary. N Pradeena, a 23-year-old transwoman pursuing MBA, told TNIE, “I like how the party stands up for students and holds representations among them. We are now learning more about the principles of Marxism and Communism to grow as better party workers.”

For Kalai Selvi, it is time to give back to the party for what it did for them. “They helped us and now we want to fight along with them. We were subjected to harassment, abuses and taunts for many years and crying for help. The CPM heard us and took us under its shelter. They are helping us fight against the harassers legally.”The transwomen have been living in Vetham Pillai Colony on the Cauvery riverbank for two decades.

The CPM members motivated the transwomen during an orientation programme. P Seenivasan, party district secretary, said, “CPM is for all people irrespective of gender, social status, religion and any other diversifications. We will mentor them even better in the coming days and groom them to become stronger

and better Marxist-Communists.”D Ganesan, party executive committee member, said,”We have formally requested the district administration to provide them better housing for which land has also been chosen. We will help the transwomen live a decent and dignified life.”