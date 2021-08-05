Anyone who rote learns can clear NEET: Rajan panel

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When it introduced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions, the Union government had claimed that such a qualifying examination would ensure that only meritorious students got admission to medical colleges. But that may not be true, argues the Justice AK Rajan Committee constituted by the State government to study the impact of NEET on poor students.

The committee, in its recommendations submitted to Chief Minister MK Stalin recently, argued that because there is no upper limit on age or number of attempts, any student who masters rote learning could clear the examination after attempting repeatedly.

“Earlier when medical admissions were conducted based on Class XII exam marks, students who took improvement exams were not eligible for medical admissions. So, there were no repeaters. But in NEET, students can appear for the exam repeatedly. It is equal to mastering only rote learning. So, the claim that NEET would ensure only meritorious students got medical admission is not true,” a committee member said. He said this was also a point in the discussions of the committee.

Last year, a 36-year-old man who got admission to a medical college under 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students attempted NEET multiple times. He was the oldest among the students who got admission to medical colleges last year, the member said.

During the discussion, the committee also suggested that weightage can be given for Class IX and XII marks and that the rural and urban status of the students, their economic background among other things should be considered.

“Though discussion of having a common entrance exam in Tamil Nadu level for admission to medical courses came up, the committee in its final report said that the medical admissions can be conducted based on Class XII marks,” the member added. The committee also analysed how many students could afford coaching classes, and how much they spent for such classes.

The high-level committee, headed by retired Judge AK Rajan, submitted its 165 page report to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat on July 14. The committee submitted the report a day after the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by the BJP, challenging the constitution of the committee by the government.

165 page report submitted to Chief Minister

