Govt students to get quota in more courses

CHENNAI: In line with the 7.5 per cent reservation in admission to medical courses for government school students implemented by the previous AIADMK government, the DMK government on Wednesday announced the same quota for admissions to professional courses such as engineering, agriculture, fisheries, veterinary, and law. Educationists have welcomed the move, but they feel the State should also take measures to create awareness about professional courses and create necessary infrastructure at the government schools.

The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, decided that legislation providing for the quota would be introduced during the ensuing Budget session of the State Assembly, scheduled on August 13.The decision was taken on the basis of the report submitted by the Justice D Murugesan Commission, constituted by the State government on June 15, to examine, assess and analyse the reasons for poor representation of government school students in professional courses and recommend remedial measures to address the issue. “It has been decided to introduce a bill to implement the recommendation of the commission in the upcoming session itself,” said an official release.

The formation of the commission was one of the first things that the DMK government did after assuming charge, as they realised there was a low representation of government school students in professional courses in the State. Subsequently, the commission submitted its report on July 21 and recommended giving preferential treatment to government school students in admission to such courses.

According to sources, the committee had submitted an 84-page report to the Chief Minister, after analysing data provided by the Chief Educational Officers, in which it mentioned that about two per cent of government school students were being admitted to Anna University and fewer than 10 per cent of such students to State-run engineering colleges. It was even lower in law colleges and other universities.

Although educationists have welcomed the initiative, they feel that the State government should also take measures to create awareness about professional courses and create necessary infrastructure at the government schools.

“Government school students have all the aptitude and the attitude to pursue different professional courses and excel in it, but they are unable to move forward due to lack of exposure and awareness about different career opportunities. The 7.5% reservation will provide them much needed exposure,” said educationist Prince Gajendra Babu.

PK Ilamaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Association said the move will boost the morale of government school students.However, private school authorities feel the decision will shrink the availability of seats further and increase the competition.

“In comparison to the number of students, the number of seats in professional courses are quite low. An introduction of such a quota will definitely make it more difficult for private school students to get a seat in the premier college of their choice,” said a principal of a private school, who wished not to be named.

