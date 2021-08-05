Madurai: GRH’s centre becomes first facility in TN to vaccinate 1 lakh people against Covid

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Covid-19 vaccination centre of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), located at Elango Corporation School, became Tamil Nadu’s first vaccination centre (static) to administer the vaccine to one lakh people.

It was at the GRH that the then Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami kick-started the State’s vaccination drive on January 16. The hospital’s vaccination centre that was functioning at the ground floor of the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) block was moved out of the hospital and shifted to Elango Corporation School when the TCC block was converted into an exclusive Covid-19 block in mid April.

Dr S Waseem Sha, one of the nodal officers at the vaccination centre, said that as on Tuesday, a total of 99,811 persons (68,982 inoculated with Covishield and 30,829 with Covaxin) received the vaccine.

On Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Pandha Manickam, a healthcare worker, became the 1,00,000th recipient of the vaccine at the hospital’s vaccination centre at Elango School. Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar and Dean of GRH, Dr A Rathinavel, were present on the occasion.

The Collector lauded the team including nodal officers Dr Priya, Dr Waseem Sha, Dr Pappaiah, Dr Arul Sundareshwar, nurses Maheshwari, Priya, Sugumari and data entry operators Lavanya and Clara for achieving the feat.

Briefing media persons, the Collector said that the achievement was made possible due to widespread awareness among the public and efforts of the civic society ‘Covid Free Madurai’ that facilitated online registration to take the jab.

GRH Dean, in his statement, said that the vaccination centre initially witnessed a lull due to vaccine hesitancy and that they were able to overcome the phase due to the concerted efforts of health department staff.

Dr Sha further mentioned that Covid vaccination at the hospital’s centre picked up pace since April and reached its peak in June when 25,255 persons were immunised. “Due to vaccine shortage and crowd control measures, the number of beneficiaries declined to 16,075 in July,” he added.

Tele-registration

Notably, for the first time in TN, tele-registration/ online slot registration system was launched at the GRH vaccine centre (Elango Corporation School) on June 2.