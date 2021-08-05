Major reshuffle in health department

By Express News Service

MADURAI: At a time when the State is bracing itself for the third wave of Covid, the health department has effected a major reshuffle of Deputy Directors of Health Services across Tamil Nadu. New officials have been appointed in 24 districts including Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri, Theni, Dindigul and six Health Unit Districts.

The transfer was effected based on the order (dated August 4) issued by the Principal Secretary to the Department of Medical and Family Welfare Dr J Radhakrishnan. Sources said that in South Tamil Nadu, the DDHS in eight of the 10 districts have been transferred. “While Madurai DDHS Dr KV Arjun Kumar has been transferred to Pudukottai district, Coimbatore DDHS Dr S Senthil Kumar will assume office in Madurai,” they said.

Further, the City Health Officer of Madurai, Dr P Kumaragurubaran, was posted as Ramanathapuram DDHS. Dr V Shanmughasundaram transferred as Virudhunagar DDHS, Dr G Krishnaleela as DDHS in Tirunelveli, Dr A Subramani as Tiruchi DDHS, Dr P Aruna as Coimbatore DDHS, Dr M Varadarajan as Dindigul DDHS, Dr Jegaveerapandian as Theni DDHS, Dr S Meenachi as Nagercoil DDHS and Dr S Ram Ganesh as the Sivaganga DDHS.