Respond to plea on transperson clinic: Madras HC tells state

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An LGBT activist on Wednesday moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to reopen the clinic functioning exclusively for transsexuals at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). The court, admitting the plea, directed the State to file a detailed report on the matter in four weeks.

The petitioner, TD Sivakumar, stated in his plea that the exclusive transperson clinics at RGGGH in Chennai and Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Madurai have been remaining shut for the past one year putting all transpersons at risk.

“Once a transman begins his medical transition, he must be on continuous hormone therapy for a substantial portion of his life. So, they have to visit the endocrinologist at regular intervals to take blood tests, check for side-effects, and adjust the treatment accordingly. Now, with the clinics being shut, their treatment has suffered and they are at high risk of side-effects, including heart attack and stroke,” Sivakumar said.The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Adikesavulu, admitted the plea and directed the State to file a status report.

Closed for over a year

