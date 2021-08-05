Sathankulam custodial death: Spoke to Beniks before he was taken, says mother

By Express News Service

MADURAI: J Selvarani, a key witness and wife of one of the victims in Sathankulam custodial death case, gave her statement before the trial court here on Wednesday. Appearing before the Additional District Judge I, V Padmanabhan, Selvarani said that she spoke to the victims- her husband P Jeyaraj and son Beniks- over phone, before they were taken to the Kovilpatti sub jail.

Selvarani quoted Beniks as saying that he and Jeyaraj were brutally beaten up by the policemen at Sathankulam station the whole night. He also allegedly told her that both of them suffered severe injuries and were bleeding profusely. Beniks’ was barely able to talk and had passed the mobile to Jeyaraj, who then advised her to go and stay in her brother’s house, Selvarani stated.Her statements were recorded and she was later cross-examined by the main accused, Inspector Sridhar, himself. The judge recorded Selvarani’s statement and adjourned the hearing to August 11.