Stalin assures all help to participants of next Olympics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first-ever fencer to represent India at the Olympics, CA Bhavani Devi called on Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday and offered to gift him the sword she used at the Olympics. The chief minister, however, returned the sword saying: “You should keep this sword to win at the next Olympics.” Devi told this to media persons at the Secretariat after her meeting with the chief minister.

She said that the chief minister promised all assistance from the State government to sportspersons who would be taking part in the next Olympics. She, along with her mother, also called on Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V Meyyanathan. Stalin also congratulated Lovlina Borgohain for winning a bronze for India at the Olympics. “You won the medal, against all odds, and kept the promise,” he said in his message to Lovlina.