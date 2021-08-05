Stalin to launch doorstep health scheme on Thursday

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ (healthcare at the doorstep) scheme on Thursday through video conference. The project aims at eliminating the need for people with non-communicable diseases visit to hospitals for medicines. The medicines would be delivered at their doorstep.

Sources in the Health department said Stalin would inaugurate the scheme in Krishnagiri, and simultaneously launch it in seven districts including Chennai and Coimbatore. A GO released on Wednesday said that the first phase of the scheme would cover 1,172 health sub-centers, 189 primary health centres, and 50 community health centres in 50 universal health coverage blocks across State.