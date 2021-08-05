STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s first e-budget to be presented on August 13

It is expected to have populist announcements, such as  `1K for women family heads

Published: 05th August 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Budget (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid high expectations, the first budget of the State government headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin will be presented on August 13. This will be the government’s first e-budget. Additionally, the State’s first separate budget on Agriculture will be presented on August 14. Since the AIADMK government had presented an interim budget for 2021-22, the DMK government will be presenting a revised budget. 

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had held many rounds of discussion with senior officials. Rajan had said that he would be writing the bulk of the budget speech himself, unlike former ministers who relied on IAS officers. According to sources, the budget will have strategies to augment revenue from new sources. 

Since this is the first budget of DMK government and comes just ahead of the elections to rural local bodies in nine newly formed districts, there are likely to be a lot of populist announcements to fulfill poll promises of DMK, including `1,000 a month to women heads of families. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu e-budget
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp