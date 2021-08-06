E Madhusudanan was the voice of the poor, recalls CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of other political parties conveyed their condolences to the family members of AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan, who passed away on Thursday afternoon.

The chief minister, in his message, said that Madhusudanan strove for the growth of the AIADMK in every nook and cranny of the State and was respected by the late former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. “He was known for his down-to-earth attitude and remained the voice of the poor and the downtrodden. His death is a big loss for the AIADMK,” Stalin added.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, in a joint statement here, recalled the contributions of Madhusudanan for the growth of the party and said his demise was indeed an irreparable loss to the AIADMK as well as to the fans of MGR.

They said Madhusudanan was fondly called Anjanenjan (braveheart) and had been imprisoned 48 times in AIADMK-related issues and following protests organised by the party. He was elected the presidium chairman of the party on February 5, 2007; he retained that post till his death.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said the party’s flags in all States and places where it has units would be flown at half mast for three days and that all party programmes for three days would be cancelled till August 7.

VK Sasikala, in her message, said Madhusudanan remained with the leaders of the AIADMK — MGR and J Jayalalithaa — when the party faced trials and tribulations. His demise was indeed an irreparable loss to the AIADMK, she added. CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, PMK founder S Ramadoss and leaders of political parties also offered their condolences to the family.