STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kumbakonam's 'helicopter brothers' arrested

Five persons had already been arrested in connection to the case, including the wife of M R Ganesh.

Published: 06th August 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  The district crime branch (DCB) police on Thursday arrested the Kumbakonam 'helicopter brothers', M R Ganesh (50) and M R Swaminathan (47), from their alleged hideout at a farmhouse in Vendanpatti in Pudukkottai district. The police were on the lookout for the siblings from July 21 after a complaint was filed against them for cheating to the tune of Rs 15 crore.

Five persons had already been arrested in connection to the case, including the wife of M R Ganesh.

On Thursday, the police located the brothers at the farmhouse of one of their friends at Vendanpatti and arrested them. Later the duo were brought to Thanjavur where they were interrogated.

It may be noted that the brothers of Sri Nagar colony in Kumbakonam, who were into the dairy business, also owned a helicopter with which they ran an aviation company. This led to them being referred to as the ‘helicopter brothers’. The brothers, through their ‘Victory’ finance firm, collected deposits promising attractive returns but allegedly failed to honour the assurance. Following this, a couple from Kumbakonam filed a complaint alleging the siblings had cheated them of their Rs 15-crore deposit.

Acting on the complaint, the DCB registered an FIR on July 21 and on the next day seized 12 cars owned by the brothers.

Meanwhile, 10 more people filed complaints with the police alleging cheating by the brothers to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
helicopter brothers cheating
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp