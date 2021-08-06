Kumbakonam's 'helicopter brothers' arrested

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The district crime branch (DCB) police on Thursday arrested the Kumbakonam 'helicopter brothers', M R Ganesh (50) and M R Swaminathan (47), from their alleged hideout at a farmhouse in Vendanpatti in Pudukkottai district. The police were on the lookout for the siblings from July 21 after a complaint was filed against them for cheating to the tune of Rs 15 crore.

Five persons had already been arrested in connection to the case, including the wife of M R Ganesh.

On Thursday, the police located the brothers at the farmhouse of one of their friends at Vendanpatti and arrested them. Later the duo were brought to Thanjavur where they were interrogated.

It may be noted that the brothers of Sri Nagar colony in Kumbakonam, who were into the dairy business, also owned a helicopter with which they ran an aviation company. This led to them being referred to as the ‘helicopter brothers’. The brothers, through their ‘Victory’ finance firm, collected deposits promising attractive returns but allegedly failed to honour the assurance. Following this, a couple from Kumbakonam filed a complaint alleging the siblings had cheated them of their Rs 15-crore deposit.

Acting on the complaint, the DCB registered an FIR on July 21 and on the next day seized 12 cars owned by the brothers.

Meanwhile, 10 more people filed complaints with the police alleging cheating by the brothers to the tune of lakhs of rupees.