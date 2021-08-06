STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Archanai begins, to reach more temples soon

HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Thursday launched the performing of Tamil Archanai (worshipping the deity in Tamil) at Sri Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore.

Published: 06th August 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Priests at the Sri Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore, on Thursday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Thursday launched the performing of Tamil Archanai (worshipping the deity in Tamil) at Sri Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore. From Friday onwards, the practice would be followed in 47 key temples across the State, and eventually, it is likely to be extended to 539 temples under the HR and CE department.

Speaking to reporters at the temple, the minister pointed out that performing Archanai in Tamil is nothing new to temples. Five decades ago, in 1971, the then HR and CE minister M Kannappan announced this in the State Assembly, and later, a circular was issued to temples in this regard. In 1998, the then chief minister M Karunanidhi clarified in the State Assembly that there was no plan to ban performing Archanai in languages other than Tamil.

The minister also said a set of 14 books containing holy names of gods and goddesses would be released very soon by the chief minister, and would be distributed to temples for performing Archanai in Tamil.

When asked whether the consecration of temples would be conducted in Tamil, he said, “This would be decided based on the wishes of the local people and as per the Agama Sastras.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • chandrasekaran
    A measure long over due. Hats off!!!!
    11 hours ago reply
Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp