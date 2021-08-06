TN on growth path, must rake in more revenue, say experts

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, which registered a growth of over two per cent when the economies of most other Indian States were in red, is likely to see further growth this year as the economy is recovering. The extent of that growth, however, depends largely on the budget to be presented by the new Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The Director of Madras School of Economics, Prof. K Shanmugham, said that there are high expectations from Rajan to come up with a ‘dream budget’, but the challenges are equally high. At a time when the State’s revenue has dipped by Rs 56,000 crore in the last two financial years, the finance minister could consider taxing the non-tax revenue to generate at least Rs 10,000 crore.

Although he had highlighted the cess being paid by the public, it remains to be seen whether the chief minister would agree to any increase in the cess. Increase in any cess, however, would impact the common person as the State is battling a pandemic, Shanmugham said.

Noted economist Venkatesh Athreya said the State has less room for adjustment to come up with a dream budget. The state has to look at various resources for revenue generation. He also suggested that the State tax the net income of profit-making private educational institutions as they have been charging high fees.

Meanwhile, the State’s borrowing has increased and has almost touched the ceiling of five per cent. The fiscal deficit in 2020-21 stood at Rs 96,889.97 crore, which is 4.99 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) but within the limits of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act after the borrowing ceiling was increased to 5 per cent of the GSDP from 3 per cent.

Shanmugham said that the government could look at increasing the Motor Vehicle Act tax, which is currently the lowest in India. The finance minister could also look at increasing the petrol cess, but it depends on whether the government, which had promised to reduce the cess, would back the move. Another option would be to increase the liquor prices, he said, adding that the State would be looking towards the Centre under the GST Act, which promises to underwrite a 14 per cent annual growth in tax earnings for each State up to 2022 and to compensate for any shortfall.

Shanmugham opines that the State would register a growth of eight per cent this year. But because of the pandemic in the first two months of the previous quarter of the financial year, it could be around seven per cent. This only if the country did not encounter a third Covid wave, said Shanmugham.

Dr. S. Chandrakumar, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said budgetary provisions should be made to develop industrial infrastructure. MSMEs need a special helping hand as it ensures job creation, which is the need of the hour.

The unemployment rate has been a bother during the pandemic. According to a report titled ‘Post Covid-19 Employment Scenario in India’ by Bibek Debroy, chairman of the PM’s Economic Council, urban unemployment rate in TN, though similar to India’s average of 7.27 per cent in February 2021, is more than double that of the previous year. This was exacerbated by a nearly 3 per cent fall in the labour participation rate compared to the previous year.

The labour force participation rate is a measure of the proportion of a country’s working-age population that engages actively in the labour market, either by working or looking for work; it provides an indication of the size of the supply of labour available to engage in the production of goods and services, relative to the population of working age.

‘Healthcare infra needs special focus’

Chandrakumar said special focus should be given in the Budget for the creation of 360-degree healthcare infrastructure across the State. As Covid has deeply impacted demand across sectors, the Budget should look at defining measures across most affected sectors on how demand could be generated. The Budget should facilitate bringing more investments in the central and southern districts to ensure equitable growth, he said

N Ravishankar

State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA)

Jobs needed

More posts must be created for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff corresponding to the population and considering the nature of epidemics

Better budget for salaries

The State government must allocate a budget to pay healthcare professionals in the State on a par with the Central government pay scale and increase specialty-specific allowances

Improvement in health facilities

Preventive measures must be improved at the primary health centre (PHC) level by allocating a budget for adequate infrastructure, vehicles, and recruiting lab technicians and health workers