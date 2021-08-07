Higher Edu dept directs staff to go to colleges from Aug 9, teachers worried

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As online classes for students of engineering and arts and science colleges except those in the first year are scheduled to begin on August 9, the Higher Education department on Friday directed staff and faculty members of all these colleges to visit their respective institutions daily from August 9.

This didn’t go down well with many teachers, as the number of Covid cases is still on the rise. Moreover, some government colleges have been functioning as Covid Care Centres, which has made the situation scarier for teachers at these colleges.

“My college has been functioning as a Covid Care Centre and we don’t know whether the building is being sanitised properly,” said a teacher at a government college in Vyasarpadi.

“Though we don’t have to go to the Covid ward, we are afraid of visiting the college as Covid patients are housed on campus. I have my elderly parents and children at home, and can’t put them at risk,” the teacher added President of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association T Veeramani said that teachers would have to go to college as admissions would begin from August 10.

“The government has directed all principals of colleges to follow the Covid protocol and standard operating procedures to ensure a safe environment in colleges,” said Veeramani. He added that teachers should take all necessary precautions and need not worry when they go to college.