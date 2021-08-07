STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC rejects advance bail to 70-year-old man for stealing river sand

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday dismissed anticipatory bail petition filed by a Kerala-based man, who was booked for stealing river sand from Tirunelveli.

Published: 07th August 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday dismissed anticipatory bail petition filed by a Kerala-based man, who was booked for stealing river sand from Tirunelveli.

The petitioner, T Manuvel George (70) of Kottayam, had obtained permission from the Tirunelveli authorities to have a stock yard in Kallidaikurichi village for storing minerals. However, he exploited the permit by quarrying over 11,000 units of river sand illegally and transporting it to Kerala.

He was imposed with a penalty of nearly Rs 9 crore by the revenue officials last year and a criminal case was registered against him. Apprehending arrest in the said case, George approached the court seeking advance bail.

When the petition came for hearing before Justice B Pugalendhi, George’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition saying the FIR number mentioned in the petition was wrong. 

However, Justice Pugalendhi rejected the request considering the gravity of the offence involved. He also noted that a division bench of the court had recently ordered CB-CID probe in the case since it was found that many government officials have also connived with the accused. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp