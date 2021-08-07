More Covid restrictions imposed in Kodaikanal

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: District Administration increased the restriction imposed on entry of tourists in Kodaikanal as part of the Covid-19 preventive measure.

Collector S Visakan announced that those areas including, Bryant Park, Chettiar Park, Rose Garden, Coaker’s Walk, Guna Caves, Pillar Rocks and Pine Forests, have been temporarily closed and the entry to all waterfalls and other areas in the hill station, where tourists gather in large numbers, have also been restricted now. The newly restricted locations included Vattakanal waterfalls, Pethuparai, Green Valley view point and Dolphin’s Nose point, a statement from the Collector said.