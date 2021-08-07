New presidium chairman for AIADMK soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, and VK Sasikala were among those who paid their respects to the mortal remains of AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan on Friday.

The residence of Madhusudanan and his funeral procession served as a confluence of functionaries of the AIADMK and the DMK on Friday. While O Panneerselvam and AIADMK functionaries walked in front of the vehicle carrying the mortal remains, HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, groomed by Madhusudanan in politics, walked behind the vehicle along with his DMK colleagues.

Following the death of Madhusudhanan, who had held the post of presidium chairman for the longest period, a senior functionary is likely to be elected to the post very soon. The names of former minister C Ponnaiyan, who held the post twice; former speaker P Dhanapal; former ministers KA Sengottaiyan, Panruti S Ramachandran, Dindigul C Seenivasan, and S Semmalai; and senior functionary Thamizhmagan Hussain are likely to be considered for the post.

Sources said there were differences of opinion between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on issues like forming the steering committee and in the selection of the Opposition leader in the State Assembly. But, after Panneerselvam made his stand clear on VK Sasikala, both leaders are expected to take an amicable decision.