STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Share your ideas to tackle climate change, environmentalists told

He also highlighted the vulnerability of farmers’ income to climate change. “A separate budget for agriculture with special focus on natural farming will be presented.

Published: 07th August 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister giving a speech after inaugurating the international conference at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the State government identified climate change as an important issue affecting everyone and invited environmentalists to reach out to the government with ideas to tackle the problem.

He was addressing the inaugural session of an international conference titled ‘Ensuring food and nutrition security in the context of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic’ at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation. He also highlighted the vulnerability of farmers’ income to climate change. “A separate budget for agriculture with special focus on natural farming will be presented. Local and village markets will be revived to ensure farmers get fair price for their produce,” he said.  

National policy-makers, scientists, and the global experts on climate change,  agriculture, food, and nutrition will attend the high-level three-day virtual event.  Delivering the keynote address, Prof Swaminathan, emphasized the need for technical as well as assured-and-remunerative market support to rural women, tribals, and farmers. He urged the State government to continue its support to small and marginal farmers, rural women and tribal farmers. 

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist - WHO, said the pandemic affected vulnerable groups the most, especially women and children. “We have to think about building a healthier and economically resilient society. The new healthcare programme of Tamil Nadu government ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ aimed at taking health services to the door-steps of the people is a good step towards universal health care.” The pandemic not only took lives but it disrupted essential health services like routine immunization programmes, antenatal care, and prevention of non-communicable diseases, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
climate change
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp