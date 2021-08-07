STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlocking TN: Schools to reopen for classes 9-12 from Sept 1

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the ongoing lockdown in the State till August 23.

Published: 07th August 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the ongoing lockdown in the State till August 23. While places of worship have been barred to public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from August 9, to avoid the spread of Covid-19, schools have been ordered to reopen for students of classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 from September 1 with 50 per cent attendance. Also, colleges offering medical courses, including training for nurses, can start functioning from August 16.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure shall soon be released by the Health Department and the School Education Department would start preliminary arrangements to implement the same.

The CM said that the decision to partially reopen schools was taken after considering the unanimous view of experts during the discussions held at the Secretariat on the day. Experts had said closure of schools for many months had caused depression among the children and has led to a large learning gap among students. Further, they had pointed out that most students did not have access to online classes.

Reacting to the announcement, PK Ilamaran, president of the TN Teachers’ Association, said, “We have been asking the government to reopen schools since the first week of July after cases started coming down. Students are slowly losing their interest in learning. It is high time that the schools reopen, especially after the ICMR clarified that children will not be largely affected in any third wave.”

Take pledge to prevent Covid, urges CM

Stating that all the shops permitted to function should adhere to the guidelines, Stalin said that action will be taken against those establishments that allow customers in excess. The Chief Minister also directed all the District Collectors and in-charges of local bodies to increase awareness about Covid.

"Each one should take a pledge to prevent the spread of the infection and practice it in word and deed," he said, adding that the situation is under control now due to the additional steps taken by the Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and the Police Department. 

Lockdown extended

Places of worship barred to public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Aug 9

Schools to be reopened for classes 9, 10, 11, 12 from September 1, with 50% attendance

Colleges offering medical courses, including training for nurses, can start functioning from August 16

CM Stalin directs District Collectors and in-charges of local bodies to increase awareness about Covid

