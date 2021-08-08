SC staff forced to fall at caste Hindu’s feet, probe on

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A village assistant belonging to Scheduled Caste was allegedly forced to fall at the feet of a member of the public from a dominant community, at the office of Oddarpalayam Village Administrative Office (VAO) near Annur on Friday. A video of the incident started making rounds on social media prompting the Coimbatore district administration and police to launch an inquiry into it.

In the 45-second video, Muthusamy (56), working as a thandalkarar (village assistant) at the VAO office, is seen falling at the feet of K Gopalsamy (38) of Gobirasipuram. According to the sources, Gopalsamy visited the VAO office to check land documents.

However, as VAO Kalaiselvi asked him to produce documents, an argument broke out between the two. Muthusamy, who was present there, tried to pacify Gopalsamy. During his attempt to keep Gopalsamy seated, the latter slipped and fell on the floor. Immediately, he started abusing Muthusamy by referring to his caste.

Following this, Muthusamy fell at the feet of Gopalsamy apologising, which was recorded by someone. It was then leaked on social media stating that the village assistant was forced to fall at the feet of caste Hindu man, sources added.

Gopalsamy has lodged a complaint with Annur police against the VAO and the village assistant stating that he was assaulted while inquiring about the land details. Later, in an audio clip which was shared on social media, Muthusamy purportedly said that he was forced to fall at the feet and that he did it to avoid trouble.

Condemning the incident TPDK, DYFI and VCK staged protests at Annur junction.

Collector GS Sameeran constituted a committee, headed by District Revenue Officer PS Leela Alex, for inquiry. Police Superintendent S Selvanagarathinam too conducted a separate inquiry with them.

When asked about the probe, Leela Alex said, “We have almost completed the inquiry. The report would be submitted to the Collector.” Both Muthusamy and Gopalsamy could not be reached for comments.