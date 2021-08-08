STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Congress lays the groundwork to fight next LS polls

The State unit of the Congress has initiated steps to strengthen its organisational structure in an apparent bid to prepare in advance for the next Lok Sabha polls.

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State unit of the Congress has initiated steps to strengthen its organisational structure in an apparent bid to prepare in advance for the next Lok Sabha polls. The party high command has ordered to identify truly committed members in each district who are active in party affairs and connect with them. The plan is to rejuvenate party cadre and get them poll-ready well ahead of next LS polls.

In a meeting of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee functionaries last week, it was decided to conduct a ground-zero survey across the State to this end. A state functionary said: “In the register, we have a large number of functionaries and members. In reality, however, only 30-40 per cent of them carry out party activities. We will identify those who take part in events regularly.”

The State unit is arguably in its best shape in years owing to the victories of the DMK-Congress alliance in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The party now has 8 MPs and 18 MLAs. Its leadership knows that this has infused enthusiasm in party members and wants to build on it before 2024. The election is also crucial for the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, reeling from consecutive defeats.

GK Muralidharan, a state general secretary and in-charge of Dindigul district unit, told Express: “For this survey, the leadership has issued a check-list. We have to fill in organisational details such as the establishment date of every Congress committee from ward to district levels.”

KG Ramesh Kumar, a state general secretary and in-charge of Madurai urban district unit, said that the survey has been completed in 5 out of the 12 circles in that district. “After preparing the list of active members and functionaries, we are planning to take out a ‘patha yathra’ to meet and encourage them to carry out party activities,” said D Manikandan, district president of the party’s Dindigul urban district unit.

