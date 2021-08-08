TN forest dept builds Zambian style 'chilly fences' to block wild tusker Rivaldo from entering Vazhaithottam village

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking an innovative approach to block wild tusker Rivaldo from entering Vazhaithottam village, chilly fences are being constructed by Tamil Nadu forest department with the help of local conservationists.

Taking a clue from Zambian farmers in southern Africa where cost-effective chilly fences are extensively tried, tested and popularised, local resident Nigel Otter from Indian Project for Animals and Nature (IPAN) has proposed this idea to the forest department to control the movement of Rivaldo.

After setting him free on August 2, Rivaldo walked back to Vazhaithottam village the next day and since then continued to wander around the area keeping everyone involved on their toes. Four kumki elephants, anti-poaching watchers, anti-depredation squads and the radio-collar providing live location were not enough to desist the tusker from attempting venture into the village.

This is when chilly fences, though it sounds rudimentary, have come in handy. The idea was initially laughed at, but seems to be yielding desired results. "Elephants have very sensitive noses and have a disliking towards chilli's strong smell. In Zambia, this technique was used to keep crop raiding elephants away. We thought it would work in the case of Rivaldo also and tried it. There is a narrow passage which is used by the elephant to access Vazhaithottam, we constructed a chilly fence across the passage and the elephant did not cross it for the past three days. Rivaldo keeps coming close and when the smell enters head pores he steps back and moves away," Nigel Otter said.

He said the area has natural vegetation. All that's required is good quality red chilli powder, coir rope and old engine oil or grease. "We have to mix chilli powder and oil in right consistently to retain the chilli's strong smell. Then, soak the rope in it before usage. These are low-tech solutions and inexpensive. It's also a learning experience for us since it was never tried before."

Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj also liked the idea. He said, beyond a certain degree of discomfort, chilly fences do not hurt the elephants and it doesn't cost the department anything.

Based on ground observations, during the last three days, Rivaldo is seen spending daytime close to Sigur halla close to Chadapatti and comes to Kings range, GRG, Jains Resort area at night. However, the monitoring team did not allow him to enter Vazhaithottam village so far.

Niraj said Rivaldo was seen with three other tuskers and interacted very closely by touching each other. "So, the claims from a few people that Rivaldo fears other wild tuskers are not true. Rivaldo may be running away from kumki elephants, but not for the wild tuskars. He is browsing and drinking water at Sigur river. The field staff have been trained to record observations. The chilly fence is working well and we also consider putting in a solar fence, if need arises. No one is feeding him. I am sure Rivaldo will turn completely wild very shortly."

