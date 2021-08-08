Union govt allocates Rs 479 crore to TN for Covid management

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Government has allocated Rs 479 crore to Tamil Nadu for Covid-19 management, for the financial year 2021-2022, according to a reply given by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandavia to a Lok Sabha question.

The Minister said that the sanctions were made under India’s Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package (Phase-II”). Sources said under the scheme, district pediatric units of the country, augmenting beds at Sub Health Centers, PHCs, and Community health centres in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas would be done.

The State would also maintain buffer stock for essential medicines required for effective Covid management. Tamil Nadu however has got much lesser allocation compared to other States like Bihar which is set to get Rs 1,032 crores, Madhya Pradesh with Rs 874 crores, Maharastra at Rs 820 crores, Rajasthan at Rs 883 crores, and Uttar Pradesh getting Rs 1,879 crores.