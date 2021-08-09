Arrested priest moves HC seeking bail, quashing FIR

By Express News Service

MADURAI: George Ponnaiah, a priest from Kanniyakumari, who was arrested last month for making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking bail and to quash the FIR registered against him.

The 64-year-old priest was booked under various sections including 143, 153A, 269, 295A, 505(2), 506(1) of IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for criticising the Prime Minister and Home Minister, during a meeting at Arumanai on July 18.

He was also accused of insulting ‘Bharat Mata’ in the meeting. However, denying the allegations, Ponnaiah filed two petitions before the HC- one seeking bail and the other to quash FIR. He stated that he had merely criticised DMK government for ignoring minorities, failing to fulfill promises.