STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Arrested priest moves HC seeking bail, quashing FIR

George Ponnaiah stated that he had merely criticised DMK government for ignoring minorities, failing to fulfill promises. 

Published: 09th August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  George Ponnaiah, a priest from Kanniyakumari, who was arrested last month for making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking bail and to quash the FIR registered against him.

The 64-year-old priest was booked under various sections including 143, 153A, 269, 295A, 505(2), 506(1) of IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for criticising the Prime Minister and Home Minister, during a meeting at Arumanai on July 18.

He was also accused of insulting ‘Bharat Mata’ in the meeting. However, denying the allegations, Ponnaiah filed two petitions before the HC- one seeking bail and the other to quash FIR. He stated that he had merely criticised DMK government for ignoring minorities, failing to fulfill promises. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
George Ponnaiah
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp