‘Rajenthra Bhalaji not joining BJP’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid rumours that former Dairy Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, is on the way to New Delhi to join BJP, a top party leader told Express that it is not the case. Aavin has recently taken action in some alleged irregularities when Bhalaji was the Dairy Minister during the AIADMK regime.

In this backdrop, there were rumours that he might join the saffron party. BJP’s state unit president K Annamalai, responding to questions from reporters in Delhi, said anyone aligned with the ideology of the party is welcome.