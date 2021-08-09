STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore youth arrested for murder after harassing a minor to end her life 

A youngster was arrested on Saturday near Panruti for murder after he allegedly harassed a minor girl to die by suicide after she refused to accept his proposal for a romantic relationship.

Published: 09th August 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime
By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A youngster was arrested on Saturday near Panruti for murder after he allegedly harassed a minor girl to die by suicide after she refused to accept his proposal for a romantic relationship.

According to police sources, Malini* (16) of Chinnapettai village near Panruti had just completed her Class 10 and was spending time at home. At this time, she came to know S Pandian (19) of the same village. A few months ago, Pandian proposed to her, but she refused to accept it.

However, he continued to harass her. On April 20, based on a complaint filed by Malini, Panruti All Women Police arrested Pandian under provisions of the POCSO Act but he later came out on bail.

On July 26, he allegedly went to Malini’s house when she was alone and asked her to accept his proposal. After she refused again, police said, he placed a bottle of pesticide before her and asked her to consume it if she “was not willing to love him”.

Police said that he continued to stalk and harass her when she was alone. Finally on August 2, Malini consumed the pesticide, police said. She was admitted to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry for treatment after receiving first aid at the Panruti government hospital. While at the hospital, she gave a statement to the police. A case against Pandian under the POCSO act and he was booked for attempt to murder. While police were searching for him, Malini died on Saturday evening, despite treatment. Police converted the attempt murder charge to muder, and arrested him from a hideout on Saturday night. Further inquiry is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder harassed minor girl relationship
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp