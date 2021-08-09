Cuddalore youth arrested for murder after harassing a minor to end her life 

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A youngster was arrested on Saturday near Panruti for murder after he allegedly harassed a minor girl to die by suicide after she refused to accept his proposal for a romantic relationship.

According to police sources, Malini* (16) of Chinnapettai village near Panruti had just completed her Class 10 and was spending time at home. At this time, she came to know S Pandian (19) of the same village. A few months ago, Pandian proposed to her, but she refused to accept it.

However, he continued to harass her. On April 20, based on a complaint filed by Malini, Panruti All Women Police arrested Pandian under provisions of the POCSO Act but he later came out on bail.

On July 26, he allegedly went to Malini’s house when she was alone and asked her to accept his proposal. After she refused again, police said, he placed a bottle of pesticide before her and asked her to consume it if she “was not willing to love him”.

Police said that he continued to stalk and harass her when she was alone. Finally on August 2, Malini consumed the pesticide, police said. She was admitted to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry for treatment after receiving first aid at the Panruti government hospital. While at the hospital, she gave a statement to the police. A case against Pandian under the POCSO act and he was booked for attempt to murder. While police were searching for him, Malini died on Saturday evening, despite treatment. Police converted the attempt murder charge to muder, and arrested him from a hideout on Saturday night. Further inquiry is on.